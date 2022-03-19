CM promises more irrigation projects in Karnataka

He laid the foundation stone for the Budihal Peerapur irrigation project, whose estimated cost is ₹1,060 and inaugurated the projects already completed at Devatkal village in Shorpuar taluk on March 19

The Karnataka Government is keen on implementing more irrigation projects, including Yettinahole, Mahadayi and Mekedatu, in future to irrigate several thousand acres of land with the proposed Budihal Peerapur irrigation project expected to provide irrigation to 44,000 hectares in 33 villages of Yadgir district.

Addressing the gathering, he said the government has been implementing irrigation projects to irrigate dry land to help farmers to get a good yield. This financial year, 33 lakh farmers were given loans, up from 23 lakh the year earlier. ₹300 crore was earmarked for ‘Raita Shakthi’ programme for extending benefits to farmers.

The government is committed to develop Kalyan Karnataka region with ₹1,400 crore released to the Kalyan Karnataka Region Development Board in January 2022. In addition, the government will release ₹3,000 crore for improving health, education and malnutrition sectors in Karnataka and majority of taluk which will benefit are under KK region, he added.

Responding to MLA Narasimha Nayak, he said that Devapur lift Irrigation Project had got a nod from Finance Department and work will start shortly while the Devatkal Irrigation project, which is expected to irrigate 15,000 hectare, will be taken up at a cost of ₹134 crore after completion of neccessary formalities.

He appreciated the efforts of Revenue Minister R. Ashok to organise the village stay programme to address grievances of rural people and said that he would release ₹1 crore grant to each village where he (Mr. Ashok) would stay.

The Chief Minister lauded the Union Government for releasing ₹5,500 crore for National highway projects and ₹8,825 crore for other development projects.

Revenue Minuster R Ashok said that government had initiated remarkable steps to take revenue records to the doorstep of beneficiaries, and around 60 lakh revenue records were distributed to farmers recently.

Narasimha Nayak, MLA and Chairman of Karnataka Urban Drinking Water and Sewerage Board, thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning ₹1,000 for projects in the constituency. He demanded completion of Devapur Lift Irrigation project to cater to the needs of Devapur and three surrounding villages.

Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik, former Minister Baburao Chinchansur, Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy were among those present.