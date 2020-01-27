CM promises funds for temple

Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa on Monday promised to develop the Sapthamatruka Deviramma Temple in K.R. Nagar taluk as a pilgrim centre.

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘rajagopura’ of the temple, he had a word of praise for the natural beauty of the region and said he would allot the funds needed for development of the pilgrim centre.

‘Important role’

Mr. Yeddiyurappa said that mutts had played an important role in the survival of religion and culture and that the purpose of Veerashaiva-Lingayat religion was mainly for the uplift of Dalits and backward classes.

The Chief Minister said the State Budget scheduled to be presented on March 5 will give priority to farmers.

It will also come up with programmes for the growth of the industrial sector.

A host of seers including Renukashivacharya Swamiji of Balehonnur’s Rambhapura Peetha participated in the programme.

Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, Minister in charge of Mysuru district V. Somanna amd former Minister and K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh were also present on the occasion.