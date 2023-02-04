CM promises free bus pass to mofussil journalists, hike in pension

February 04, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday assured working journalists that he will consider their requests on various issues, including free bus pass to mofussil journalists and increase in pension, and announced that budgetary allocations in this connection will be made in the forthcoming State Budget.

He was inaugurating the two-day 37th State Level Journalists Convention organised by Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) at Kandagal Hanumanthrao Rangamandir in Vijayapura.

The Chief Minister also announced that steps will be taken to bring working journalists under Yashaswini scheme of the State government. This apart, priority will be given to journalists in allotment of residential sites in the housing schemes of towns and cities, he said and added that steps will also be taken for revision of government advertisement rates for publications.

Regarding the demand for nomination of journalists to the Legislative Council, Mr. Bommai, however, said that there is already competition among leaders themselves. However, the issue will be deliberated upon, he said.

Rapport

Terming the journalists convention as a convention of modern thinkers, Mr. Bommai said that there is always a good rapport between journalists and politicians. The Chief Minister emphasised that both the journalists and the politicians should not cross their borders and as long as the rapport is healthy, the health of the State will be better.

Mr. Bommai said that journalists should not restrict themselves to their respective regions. Instead, they should be journalists of the entire State and there should not be any North and South divide, he said and added that one has to focus on maintaining credibility if one’s career in journalism has to become strong.

‘Don’t call me Dore’

Referring to some journalists referring to him as Naadina Dore (king of the State), he said that journalists addressing him in such a manner embarrassed him as the government is being run in a democratic set-up. “We are still in a democracy. Here, citizens are the rulers. We are elected representatives of the people and our work is, service to the people. So don’t call me Dore,” he appealed.

Recalling the sacrifice made by the farmers of Vijayapura district who gave up their land for building the Alamatti dam, he said that the government will work towards making the dream of displaced people come true by irrigating five lakh hectares of farmland with water from the Krishna.

Making the introductory remarks, KUWJ president Shivanand Tagadur expressed the concern over the mushrooming of YouTube channels, which, he said, is leading to disappearance of genuine journalists. He also stressed the need for journalists to adapt themselves to the changes in the world of media and journalism.

Senior journalist Ravindra Bhat said that it is a sad development that most of the journalists and politicians have lost their credibility. And, what is important now is to win back that credibility among readers, listeners and viewers. Mentioning that people with smart phones have become journalists, he stressed the need for identifying genuine journalists.

Releasing a souvenir, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said that it is a matter of pride that Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar were journalists too. He said that during the pre-Independence days, newspapers inspired freedom fighters. However, that social concern is missing these days, he said.

The former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal inaugurated an exhibition, Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani inaugurated a caricature exhibition, while Public Works Minister C.C. Patil inaugurated a photography exhibition in the presence of president of Jnana Yogashrama of Vijayapura Sri Basavalinga Swami.

A host of elected representatives and office-bearers of KUWJ, Deputy Commissioner of Vijayapura Vijay Mahanthesh Danammanavar, Superintendent of Police H.D. Anand Kumar and others were present.