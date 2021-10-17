CM promises foodgrains at doorstep from January 26

Also assures beneficiaries of easy access to social security schemes

Preparations are being made to ensure that beneficiaries get foodgrains under the public distribution system at their doorsteps, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday.

He was speaking at the relaunch of the Deputy Commissioners’ grama vastavya (village stay) programme at Surahonne village in Nyamathi taluk of Davangere district on Saturday. The door delivery programme would get under way on January 26 next year. Similarly, the government has also decided to provide benefits of the social security schemes to doorsteps, Mr. Bommai said.

“The government will deliver all services at the gram panchayat level. People need not visit government offices,” he promised.

The Chief Minister said that Janasevaka programme, meant to supply benefits at doorsteps, will be launched in 28 Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru on November 1 on a pilot basis, and later expanded to other places. People will get services through their mobile phones. “The beneficiaries of social security schemes had been getting pension online. If there were difficulties in getting the benefits, the beneficiaries could get it corrected at the gram-panchayat level. Not just the Deputy Commissioners, but all senior officers are visiting the villages,” he said, adding that the administration will not be Vidhana Soudha-centric.

Answering a question on the benefits meant for construction workers allegedly reaching non-beneficiaries, Mr. Bommai said the Central Government had introduced a new portal E-Shrama through which labourers could get benefits by linking their Aadhaar number. This system will help avoid misuse of benefits and only genuine beneficiaries will have access, he said.

On reopening of schools

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the State Government will take a decision on reopening schools as COVID-19 positivity rate had come down below 1% in the State, including in border districts. A meeting of experts would be held on opening schools and lifting other restrictions, he added.