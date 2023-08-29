CM promises aid to MMCRI for grand centenary fete

August 29, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday, August 29, told doctors to uphold professional values and ethics, and make best efforts till the last minute to save human lives.

Speaking after unveiling the logo of the centenary celebrations of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), one of the country’s oldest medical colleges that was started in 1924, the renovated Burns Casualty Ward and the MRI scanning facility at the K.R. Hospital here, the Chief Minister expressed happiness that the MMCRI has completed 100 glorious years.

“I had the desire to study medicine and to become a doctor. But, I didn’t get a medical seat. Had I got a seat, I think I wouldn’t have become the Chief Minister,” Mr. Siddaramaiah told the gathering.

Doctors told to uphold professional values and ethics

Stating that the job of a doctor is a sacred profession, Mr. Siddaramaiah said success will follow you if you work in any profession with honesty and dedication. The professional values have to be sustained, and every profession has to be respected for achieving recognition in life.

Recalling the contributions of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the Chief Minister said he was instrumental for the development of Mysore State and added that the MMCRI was established in the year 1924. Until the MMCRI was opened here, people used to go to Madras (now Chennai) to pursue medicine.

Many of those who have studied in MMCRI are working across the world.

Mr. Siddaramaiah told the MMCRI team that the centenary celebrations be organised in a grand manner and promised to release funds for the centenary works.

He advised the doctors to take proper care of patients at K.R. Hospital as patients were not just from Mysuru, but also from neighboring districts coming here for treatment.

Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled the hospitals that were developed under his previous regime, which included the district hospital, Sri Jayadeva Hospital, super speciality hospital and the trauma care centre.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also a medical doctor, said the K.R. Hospital began its services with just 20 beds. Today, it is a 1,100-bed hospital.

He told doctors at K.R. Hospital not to prescribe medicines outside the hospital but provide them at the hospital itself since the patients who come to the hospital are poor. Patient care services are most important, he said.

K. Harish Gowda, MLA; who presided, urged the Chief Minister to sanction a Nephrology Center for Mysuru.

Dr. D. Thimmaiah, MLC; also spoke. D. Ravishankar, Anil Chikkamadu, MLAs; Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, former MLA; Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, MMCRI Director K.R. Dakshayani and others were present.

