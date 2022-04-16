CM promises ₹20 crore to cash-strapped Kannada University

He was responding to the Vice-Chancellor’s demand for urgent release of ₹80 crore for running the basic operations of the university

Amidst concerns over severe fund crunch crippling the functioning of Kannada University at Hampi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured a sum of ₹20 crores from the Chief Minister’s discretionary quota in Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board.

He was responding to the Vice-Chancellor’s demand for urgent release of ₹80 crores for running the basic operations of the university. He made the announcement during his visit to the university on April 16 after releasing 128 books brought out by the university and inaugurating five new buildings built on the campus.

“Use the amount to provide scholarships to students and wages to the staff. We will give the remaining amount from DMF [District Mineral Foundation] funds and government grants. Let the university effectively work for enriching Kannada language, literature and culture. Let its 10 extension centres work for unearthing the treasures of Kannada,” Mr. Bommai said.

M.P. Prakash chair

The Chief Minister announced a study chair in the name of former Deputy Chief Minister M.P. Prakash at the university.

“M.P. Prakash was one of the people who had strived hard for establishment of Kannada University in Hampi. He worked for the development of Kannada language and culture. We will establish a study chair in his name in the university,” Mr. Bommai said, directing the university Vice-Chancellor Sa.Chi Ramesh to prepare a list of duties of the Chair.

The Chief Minister felicitated Baldota Group Chairman and Managing Director Narendrakumar A. Baldota, who donated a mobile library van to the university.