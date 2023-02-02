ADVERTISEMENT

CM promises ₹100 crore for border area development

February 02, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka government will release ₹100 crore before March 31 to the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority to improve education, employment, infrastructure, and other facilities in border districts, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He was was speaking after presenting “Gadinada Chetana” awards for 2022-23 to people who have served in the border region, instituted in the names of Dr. Channabasava Pattadevaru, Dr. Jayadevi Thaai Ligade, and Dr. Kayyara Kinhanna Rai. Jnanpith recipient Chandrashekar Kambar was among the invitees.

He said ₹25 crore had been released to the authority and another ₹100 crore will be provided in the next Budget.

