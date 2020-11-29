CM promises ₹1 crore for Sahyadri College

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has promised ₹1 crore to upgrade the stadium, laboratory and library of Sahyadri College in Shivamogga.

He was speaking after inaugurating new buildings on the campus on Sunday.

The college administration and Kuvempu University had sought funds for additional infrastructure facilities on the campus. “The State government will release ₹1 crore immediately and decide on providing more funds later in the budget,” he said.

The State government has given importance for improving infrastructure facilities in Shivamogga city. The Ring Road would come up at a cost of ₹450 crore which would ease traffic movement in the city limits, he said.

Construction of airport

The airport being constructed at Sogane on the city outskirts would be completed by 2022 and flights would begin to operate from the city. It would help Shivamogga and neighbouring districts as well, he said.

Elected representatives of Shivamogga district, senior officers of Kuvempu University and Shivamogga district administration were present at the programme.