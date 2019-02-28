CM: Previous MLAs have done little for Mandya

While veteran actor Sumalatha is lobbying to get Congress ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Mandya constituency, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy took potshots at previous legislators and Ministers from here who he said have “contributed nothing” to the development of the district.

This has ruffled feathers since Ms. Sumalatha’s husband, the late actor-turned-politician M.H. Ambareesh, had won the previous Assembly polls and was the district in charge Minister. JD(S) is keen to retain this seat in the Lok Sabha polls and there is a likelihood of the Chief Minister’s son, Nikhil, pitching for the seat.

Speaking at a programmeorganised on the premises of Unitary University in the town, in which Mr. Kumaraswamy inaugurated/laid foundation stones to several development works. Although it was a government programme, it had a dominantly a JDS event. Addressing the crowd, the Chief Minister said that he felt sad for the district as no leaders from the district during the previous governments had worked for its development.

Without taking the name of Ambareesh, he said: “The district in charge Minister [Ambareesh] in the previous government had organised the platinum jubilee celebrations of the formation of Mandya district in 2015 and I had attended it. The programmes merely were restricted to entertainment events. Nothing on the development of the district was discussed.” The district has not witnessed any development in the past 20 years, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, adding that he is committed to change thisas the voters have elected party nominees in all seven Assembly segments during the last elections.

‘I am not a contender’

L.R. Shivarame Gowda, MP from Mandya, said he is not a contender for JD(S) ticket. He said he would work for the victory of Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, if he contests the election from Mandya.