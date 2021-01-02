CM pat for Shivamogga unit of Rangayana

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has appreciated the activities of Rangayana in Shivamogga. “The institute has strengthened the theatre form through its activities in the district”, he said. He spoke after launching the official website of Shivamogga unit of Rangayana - http://rangayanashivamo

gga.org

The Rangayana unit in Shivamogga was started in 2011. “In the last 10 years, the unit has conducted many activities and attracted theatre lovers. The State government set up four units of Rangayana in the State, including one in Shivamogga”, he said.

Shivamogga Rangayana director Sandesh Javali, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, legislators Araga Jnanendra, Ayanur Manjunath, and Rudre Gowda, Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar and others were present.