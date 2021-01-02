Karnataka

CM pat for Shivamogga unit of Rangayana

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa launching the official website of Rangayana Shivamogga on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has appreciated the activities of Rangayana in Shivamogga. “The institute has strengthened the theatre form through its activities in the district”, he said. He spoke after launching the official website of Shivamogga unit of Rangayana - http://rangayanashivamo

gga.org

The Rangayana unit in Shivamogga was started in 2011. “In the last 10 years, the unit has conducted many activities and attracted theatre lovers. The State government set up four units of Rangayana in the State, including one in Shivamogga”, he said.

Shivamogga Rangayana director Sandesh Javali, Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, legislators Araga Jnanendra, Ayanur Manjunath, and Rudre Gowda, Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar and others were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2021 11:53:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/cm-pat-for-shivamogga-unit-of-rangayana/article33483165.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY