CM, others participate in Kittur Utsav

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participated in the 200th year of the victory of Rani Channamma over East India Company in Kittur of Belagavi district on Friday.

He garlanded the statue of the queen at the entrance of the town in the evening. He later witnessed the cultural programmes.

Sri Raja Yogindra Swami of Kalmath, Sri Panchakshari Mahaswami of Nichchaniki Math, Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay Swami of Kudal Sangam, Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, MLAs Ashok Pattan, Asif (Raju) Sait, Mahantesh Koujalgi, Prakash Hukkeri, Bharamagouda Kage, Vishwas Vaidya and others were present.

