CM, others participate in Kittur Utsav

Updated - October 25, 2024 09:33 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Member of Legislative Assembly Babasaheb Patil presenting a memento to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the Kittur Utsav in Kittur of Belagavi district on Friday.

Member of Legislative Assembly Babasaheb Patil presenting a memento to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the Kittur Utsav in Kittur of Belagavi district on Friday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah participated in the 200th year of the victory of Rani Channamma over East India Company in Kittur of Belagavi district on Friday.

He garlanded the statue of the queen at the entrance of the town in the evening. He later witnessed the cultural programmes.

Sri Raja Yogindra Swami of Kalmath, Sri Panchakshari Mahaswami of Nichchaniki Math, Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay Swami of Kudal Sangam, Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, MLAs Ashok Pattan, Asif (Raju) Sait, Mahantesh Koujalgi, Prakash Hukkeri, Bharamagouda Kage, Vishwas Vaidya and others were present.

Published - October 25, 2024 09:32 pm IST

