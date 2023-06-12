CM orders State-level probe into health issues due to water contamination

June 12, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday directed Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma to conduct an investigation into cases of death and health issues caused by consumption of contaminated water across the State.

His direction came during the review meeting with the district administration heads on drinking water and implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission here. “Investigate wherever, including Koppal district, deaths and health issues have been reported,” he said. Two persons in Koppal and one person in Raichur died after consuming contaminated water recently.

The Chief Secretary informed him that the inquiry is underway locally, and another team is being sent from Bengaluru to ascertain the reasons. “The guilty will be identified after the investigation and action will be taken,” she added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah warned the Chief Executive Officer of Koppal Zilla Panchayat of suspension if death due to consumption of contaminated water repeats. “Why did the administration not wake up after the first incident? Study the issue comprehensively. If the incident repeats, you will be responsible,” he added.

Later, Mr. Siddaramaiah told presspersons that the officials have been asked to hold inquiry into the death of two people, one each in Koppal and Raichur districts, due to consumption of contaminated water.

A note from the Chief Minister’s Office said that the senior officials of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department have been instructed to visit the spot and conduct an inquiry following which the Chief Secretary will take action. It also said that the zilla panchayat Chief Executive Officers have been directed to visit taluks and monitor the functioning of the PDOs besides checking the quality of water pipeline installation under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. The meeting also decided to conduct a third party audit of the works under Jal Jeevan Mission and Reverse Osmosis plants installed in the State.

Mr. Siddaramaiah instructed that the drinking water issue should be dealt with carefully and action should be taken to provide water within 24 hours of the problem being reported. While asking the officials to consider delegation of power to mitigate the water issue, the Chief Minister said delay in solving drinking water problem should not arise out of administrative delays.

Rainfall deficient by 67% from June 1 to 10 in Karnataka

Karnataka recorded 67% deficient rainfall between June 1 and 10 resulting in some areas in the State reeling under drinking water problem. Following prolonged dry spell, the government has been providing water through tankers at 322 villages in 15 districts and private borewell have been rented in 148 villages.

On Monday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a videoconference with officials of the district administration in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal, Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi to monitor the drinking water situation and the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission. Stating that the government has taken note of the severe drinking water problem in some districts due to reduced rainfall, a note from Chief Minister’s Office said that the issue in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi is expected to be resolved in the coming days as the monsoon has set in.