CM orders inquiry into pothole accident

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered a probe into what he termed “pothole accident”, amidst political storm over the accident by the Opposition. “Decision on compensation to the victims will be taken after the report is submitted,” he said.

Randeep Surjewala, AICC general secretary, in-charge Karnataka, tweeted: “CM Bommai has made Bengaluru the Pothole Capital of India, endangering lives and injuring people”. Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy came down heavily on the government for the bad condition of roads not only in the city but the entire State and lack of rain preparedness. He alleged the BJP government was busy “looting money in the name of filling potholes”.