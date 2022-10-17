CM orders inquiry into pothole accident

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 17, 2022 20:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered a probe into what he termed “pothole accident”, amidst political storm over the accident by the Opposition. “Decision on compensation to the victims will be taken after the report is submitted,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Randeep Surjewala, AICC general secretary, in-charge Karnataka, tweeted: “CM Bommai has made Bengaluru the Pothole Capital of India, endangering lives and injuring people”. Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy came down heavily on the government for the bad condition of roads not only in the city but the entire State and lack of rain preparedness. He alleged the BJP government was busy “looting money in the name of filling potholes”. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app