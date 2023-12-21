GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM on a two-day tour of Mysuru from Dec. 22

December 21, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be on a two-day tour of Mysuru district from Friday and inaugurate a slew of projects.

Mr. Siddaramaiah will lay the foundation stone for a new building and training centre of the Mysuru District Journalists Association on Friday, 10.30 a.m. at KNS Layout close to Chamundi Hills.

Later, he will lay the foundation stone for the peripheral cancer unit of Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology at 12.30 p.m.  Mr. Siddaramaiah will later inaugurate the ladies hostel of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute on the KRS Road.

At 4 p.m. the Chief Minister will inaugurate the new police station buildings established at Kavalande, Antarsanthe and Jayapura in Nanjangud taluk. At 5.30 p.m. Mr.Siddaramaiah will take part in the inauguration of the flower show at Mysuru Palace.

On December 23rd, Mr. Siddaramaiah will interact with industrialists of Mysuru and discuss various issues on industrial growth and development. At 4 p.m the Chief Minister will take part in a function of Hotel Owners Association and Charitable Trust and conclude his tour with a visit to the students hostel of Kaginele Mutt at 6 p.m.

