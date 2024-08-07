ADVERTISEMENT

CM of Madhya Pradesh meets Karnataka Governor

Updated - August 07, 2024 10:10 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, called on Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in Bengaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav met Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot here on Wednesday on a courtesy visit.

Mr. Yadav is in Bengaluru ahead of the two-day interactive session seeking investments in his State. Mr. Yadav is engaging with prominent industrialists across various sectors, including IT and ITES, electronic system design and manufacturing, textiles, aerospace, defence, automobile, pharma, health care, and medical devices.

This initiative aims to promote Madhya Pradesh as a favourable investment destination and foster economic growth through strategic partnerships, said a communique.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US