CM of Madhya Pradesh meets Karnataka Governor

Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav met Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot here on Wednesday on a courtesy visit.

Mr. Yadav is in Bengaluru ahead of the two-day interactive session seeking investments in his State. Mr. Yadav is engaging with prominent industrialists across various sectors, including IT and ITES, electronic system design and manufacturing, textiles, aerospace, defence, automobile, pharma, health care, and medical devices.

This initiative aims to promote Madhya Pradesh as a favourable investment destination and foster economic growth through strategic partnerships, said a communique.

