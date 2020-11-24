‘CM more keen on saving his chair than protecting farmers’

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar came down on Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa alleging him of focusing on saving his position as the Chief Minister than working for safeguarding the interests of farmers.

“The prices of farm produce have fallen when the prices of farm inputs such as fertilisers are going up. Paddy price has dropped to ₹900 a quintal pushing the growers in Raichur, Koppal and Ballari into a deep crisis. The government should offer an incentive of ₹500 a quintal at least. Even maize price has fallen. The government should announce Minimum Support Price and open procurement centres to purchase crops directly from farmers... When people are in trouble, the government has increased power tariff by 40 paise a unit to add to their woes. It should first withdraw the power tariff hike. The government is not responding to the people’s problems. Saving his Chief Minister chair is more important for Mr. Yediyurappa than safeguarding the interests of farmers,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

He was speaking to media representatives at Hitnal village in Koppal taluk on Monday. Referring to the development corporations that the government recently announced for Maratha and Veerashaiva Lingayat communities, the KPCC chief said the government was doing everything to divide castes instead of binding communities together.

To a question, Mr. Shivakumar said that none from the Congress would go to the BJP, but many from the BJP would join the Congress.

Congress leaders Amaregouda Bayyapur, Raghavendra Hitnal, Shivaraj Tangadagi, V.S. Ugrappa and Pushpa Amarnath, Shivakumar Menasinakayi and others were present.