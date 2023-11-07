CM mocks BJP’s drought tour, asks Opposition to instead go to Delhi and seek relief for State

November 07, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday criticised the BJP’s ongoing State-wide drought study tour and asked the Opposition party to instead approach the Union government and ensure that the Karnataka gets relief funds at the earliest.

Delay in fund release

Noting the delay in release of drought relief funds from the Centre, he also questioned the BJP’s concern for the State and its farmers. The State had sought ₹17,904 crore relief from the Centre for destruction of kharif crop owing to drought.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Let the BJP leaders go to New Delhi instead, and ensure that the State gets drought relief funds at the earliest.”

In Karnataka, 223 out of the total 236 taluks have been declared drought-hit by the State government.

The Chief Minister said, “The Central team has already come and studied the drought situation. They have not yet submitted the report to the Government of India. Here, the BJP, for the sake of political mileage, are saying that they will go on a drought study tour.”

Central team’s tour

The Central team visited 13 drought hit districts of Karnataka last month and studied the drought situation. “We have also studied. Let them study it, I don’t have any objection. I am not saying that they should not study, but it’s been long since we sent the memorandum to the Union government seeking relief and the Central team visiting the State. The Central team has not yet given the report and the Union government has not yet released relief,” the CM said.

He also directed his Ministers to submit reports to him about the implementation of drought relief works in their respective districts.

