CM meets Neha’s family members, says the govt. is with them

While CID sleuths intensified investigation of the brutal murder of student Neha Hiremath and collected information from her family members on Thursday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met and consoled the victim’s family in the evening and assured it that the government will be with it in a time of distress.

The Chief Minister, who took part in an election campaign meeting in Haveri and Gadag, visited the residence of Congress municipal councillor and Neha’s father Niranjan Hiremath at Bidnal in Hubballi along with Minister H.K. Patil and district in-charge Minister Santosh Lad and others.

Mr. Siddaramaiah spoke to Niranjan Hiremath and Geeta Hiremath and other family members and consoled them. He assured them that the government will be with them till justice is delivered to Neha. He also assured them that within 120 days justice will be delivered and asked Niranjan Hiremath to be brave.

Speaking to presspersons later, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the case has been handed over to the CID with clear instruction to investigate it from all angles. “It is an unfortunate incident, but we have immediately taken action and arrested the accused,” he said.

On the BJP demand for CBI inquiry in the case, the Chief Minister said that the BJP is politicising the issue. He said that several cases have been handed over to the CBI under the Congress rule and sought to know whether the BJP has handed over a single case to the CBI during its rule.

“We will stand with Neha’s family. If they need protection, we will provide it,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the CID officials will soon complete investigation and file charge-sheet before the special court after which trial will be initiated. He said that all steps will be taken to ensure the maximum punishment for the accused.

Earlier in the day, the CID sleuths visited Neha’s family members and collected information from them on various issues.

