CM meets 70 seers in Belagavi

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa met around 70 seers in Belagavi on Thursday. He spoke to a congregation of mutt heads in Hukkeri Hiremath and asked them to bless the party candidate Mangala Angadi in the byelections and pray that the State was free from COVID-19 soon.

He said he was working hard towards making Karnataka a model State. “We are facing challenges such as COVID-19. In the midst of this, the BJP governments at the Centre and the State were trying to create a sense of culture, religion and nation among the people. The people of the country are so faithful that they have donated ₹2,500 crore for the Ram temple at Ayodhya. This is commendable,” he added.

BJP leader Pralhad Joshi described Mr. Yediyurappa as the “only leader who treated all religions equally.” “People in public life should be decent. They should not be characters who support rowdyism. The seers who have gathered here know who they should they bless,” he added.