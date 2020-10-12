CM, Manjunath invited to Mysuru Dasara

MYSURU

12 October 2020 16:55 IST

It’s an honour to inaugurate the festivities, says director of Sri Jayadeva Institute

Shankar Bennur

Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, C.N. Manjunath, on Monday said it’s an honour to inaugurate the Dasara festivities in Mysuru.

“I am very happy to receive this honour. I consider this as a recognition not just to me but to the entire medical community and frontline warriors. I thank Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar for choosing me,” he said, after receiving an official invitation from Mr. Somashekar in Bengaluru on Monday for inaugurating the festivities atop Chamundi Hills on October 17.

Dr. Manjunath said the public should not neglect the COVID-19 pandemic and suggested strictly wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing during the festivities. “We don’t have vaccines at the moment. So, we need to live with the pandemic until the breakthrough, taking all necessary precautions.”

Recalling the days of watching Mysuru Dasara fete in the past, he said he had seen the celebrations during his students’ days and had been to Mysuru two years ago also. “I’m very pleased that I’m going to Mysuru to inaugurate Dasara,” he said.

Mr. Somashekar gave the invitation to Dr. Manjunath along with Pratap Simha, MP, and S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra, MLAs.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was also officially invited to Dasara by Mr. Somashekar and others in Bengaluru on Monday.