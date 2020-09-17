CM makes new promises for Kalyana Karnataka

KALABURAGI

17 September 2020

They include drinking water projects for Bidar, Kalaburagi; bulk drug park for Yadgir

With old promises remaining unfulfilled, Chief Minister makes new ones for Kalyana Karnataka

With the promises he made during the last Kalyana Karnataka Utsav Day – establishment of a separate secretariat for the implementation of Article 371(J) of the Constitution, shifting Kalyana Karnataka Special Cell from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi, increasing special grants to Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) and filling the 10,748 government posts lying vacant in the region – remaining unfulfilled, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa made a bunch of new promises on the occasion of Kalyana Karnataka Utsav Day this year.

Completion of construction of Anubhava Mantapa at Basavakalyan in Bidar district under Basavakalyan Development Board within four months, implementation of drinking water projects for Bidar and Kalaburagi districts and 10 lift irrigation projects along Kagina River at a cost of ₹3,000 crore, negotiation with the Union government for making Kalaburagi a new railway division, establishment of a bulk drug park in Yadgir at a cost of ₹1,446 crore with the assistance of Union government, and setting up a toy manufacturing cluster on 400 acres of land in Koppal were among the new promises the Chief Minister made in his public address after hoisting the national flag at DRA Grounds in Kalaburagi on Thursday to mark the Kalyana Karnataka Utsav Day.

Mr. Yediyurappa also laid foundation stones for many development initiatives, including the hospital building to be built at Kalaburagi for housing a branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR). The Chief Minister said the government has given ₹33.37 crore for the development of SJICSR in Kalaburagi. As per the information provided by the district administration, the total cost of the project is estimated to be ₹209 crore (₹150 crore for civil works and ₹ 59 crore for equipment, furniture, manpower and others) and a major portion of it is to be provided by KKRDB from the special grants it would receive for the implementation of special status under Article 371(J) of the Constitution. The 300 bed-capacity hospital to be built on 7.15 acres of land is expected to be ready in two years.

The Chief Minister also announced that he had given one acre of land in Bengaluru worth ₹40 crore for the construction of a hostel by KKRDB for the students from the KK region and assured the completion of the structure within a year.