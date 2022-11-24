CM likely to visit Delhi on Nov. 29

November 24, 2022 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Fuelling another round of speculations over Cabinet expansion, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to travel to Delhi on November 29.

Government sources said that the travel plan is tentative since some of the appointments are yet to be fixed. “Twice in the past, his travel plans to Delhi had to be been cancelled due to non-availability of appointments from Union Ministers concerned and party leaders. “A Cabinet expansion could figure in discussions with BJP central leaders if an appointment if fixed.”

Sources said that the Chief Minister is likely to meet the Karnataka legal team fighting the Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue and inter-State riparian issues during his visit to Delhi besides Union Water Resources Minister.