CM likely to discuss caste census issue with Congress high command

October 08, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who will be in Delhi to attend the All India Congress Committee (AICC) CWC meeting, is expected to discuss the issue of Caste Census that has gripped the political narrative in the State after Bihar released its own recently.

Congress sources said that while Mr. Siddaramaiah is attending the meeting mainly to discuss preparation for the ensuing polls to the Assemblies of the five States, he is expected to be part of the discussion on the caste census. Mr. Siddaramaiah’s presence in the meeting is being seen in the light of a considerable number of Kuruba population in Telangana State, which is going for polls shortly while KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar has been given in charge of Telangana poll campaign. Mr. Siddaramaiah left for Delhi on Sunday evening.

The Chief Minister, incidentally, has already announced that he would accept the caste census report stating that it will help planning delivery of services better. This despite the Vokkaliga and Veerashaiva/Lingayat caste groups being opposed to the release of census data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said that the Chief Minister is likely to discuss the issue of releasing caste census with Karnataka AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala. The sources also said that the party was divided over the release of census report.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.