CM-led panel to monitor vaccination

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, along with Chief Ministers of seven other States, participated in a videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told media persons that the government had decided to constitute a State-level steering committee headed by the Chief Minister to monitor vaccination for COVID-19. Similarly, Deputy Commissioners and tahsildars will head steering committees at the district and taluk levels, he said.

Mr. Bommai said the government is planning to follow arrangements made during elections to administer the vaccine to the general public. “Prime Minister has directed that arrangements for vaccination centres would be similar to the preparations made at the booth-level for elections. Vaccination centres would be formed and workers will be trained for the exercise,” the Home Minister said. A digital platform would be developed to collate inoculation data, as people who are vaccinated might require two or three doses to achieve resistance, Mr. Bommai said.

Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar, Revenue Minister R. Ashok and senior officials participated in the meeting.