CM-led delegation to seek inclusion of Koli/Kabbaligas into STs list

KALABURAGI

23 February 2020 19:52 IST

A delegation of Koli/Kabbaliga community leaders, led by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the inclusion of the Koli/Kabbaliga community into the Scheduled Tribes list, chairman of Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdaiah Development Board Baburao Chinchansur said.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr. Chinchansur said that the delegation will meet Mr. Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and urge them to include all sub-groups of the community in the Scheduled Tribes.

An earlier proposal to accord ST status to the community was rejected by the Union government, he said, and added that the delegation will approach the Centre with additional information.

Mr. Yediyurappa, during his campaign for the Assembly and the Lok Sabha elections, had promised the voters that he will pressure the Union government and make all efforts to include the Koli/Kabbaliga community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

Mr. Modi at an election rally in Kalaburagi also gave an assurance of resolving the issue.

Recalling the long-drawn struggle of the late leader Vital Herur, for the inclusion of the Kabbaliga, the Koli, the Ambiga, the Bestha, and the Gangamatha communities into Scheduled Tribes list, Mr. Chinchansur said that his dream would become a reality.

The birth anniversary of social reformer and poet Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdaiah will be celebrated on a grand scale at Hagaragundagi village in Kalaburagi district on March 8.

He said that Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan will unveil the statue of the poet on the occasion.

Mr. Chinchansur said that the arrangements are being made to welcome Mr. Narayan, who will be received at the venue in a horse-drawn carriage.

Around 2 lakh people will participate in the pogramme.