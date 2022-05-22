CM leaves for Davos on five-day visit to attend World Economic Forum summit

The Indian lounge for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 22, 2022 21:20 IST

He embarks on foreign trip with an optimistic note as Karnataka again accounts for highest share of FDI in hardware and software sector

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday left for Davos on a five-day visit to attend the World Economic Forum summit with an optimistic note as he announced before embarking on the foreign trip that Karnataka had continued to maintain its supremacy in attracting FDI in the field of computer hardware and software.

“The Centre has made public details regarding the FDI for fourth quarter of 2021-22 that shows that Karnataka has stood first in the country by accounting for 53% of FDI that has flown to India in the field of computer hardware and software,” he told reporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With this, the State has kept the lead position with respect to FDI in this sector in all the four quarters of the previous financial year,” he said.

“I am set to meet many business honchos and captains of the industry. Many of them have shown interest in investing in Karnataka. I am confident of getting a good response for our efforts to attract investments into the State,” he said. The sessions were beginning from Monday itself, the Chief Minister pointed out.

Referring to the Global Investors’ Meet of Karnataka scheduled to be held in November, the Chief Minister said the interactions at the summit would be of significant help in drawing investors to Karnataka. “This time the Global Investors’ Meet will not be confined to just singing of MoUs. All the initiatives would be taken to ensure setting up of the industries after signing of MoUs. Both foreign and prominent Indian companies will sign MoUs,” he said.

He is scheduled to return to Bengaluru on Thursday after attending the summit. It is learnt that Mr. Bommai was earlier reluctant to go on a foreign trip. However, the party central leadership, including the Prime Minister, asked Mr. Bommai to attend the session, according to sources in the government.

Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, IT, BT Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and senior officials are accompanying the Chief Minister in his foreign visit.