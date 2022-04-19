CM lays stress on peace, unity

Religious institutions and swamijis have a major role in ensuring peace in society and spreading the importance of co-existence, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He was speaking at Sri Sharada Lakshminrusimha Peeta at Hariharapura in Koppa taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Tuesday, while taking part in the mahakumbhabhisheka that began on April 10.

Lauding the activities of the mutt, Mr. Bommai said he took part in the event not as Chief Minister, but as a devotee. “I am happy to know about activities of seer Swayamprakash Sachchidananda Saraswathi of the mutt. He has been spreading the message about the importance of unity”, he said.

Defining devotion as the supreme form of love, Mr. Bommai said a true devotee need not pray to god for blessings. He would always have the blessings. And, he would know the welfare of the world was more important than his self-interests, he said.

Sri Swayamprakash Sachchidananda Saraswathi; Political Secretary to CM D.N.Jeevaraj; T.D. Raje Gowda, MLA; Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh; Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay and others were present. Earlier, the Chief Minister visited Sringeri Sharada Peetha at Sringeri and met the seers.