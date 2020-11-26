CM lays foundation stones for water, irrigation projects

In yet another major gift to the proposed new Vijayanagara district after the Cabinet decision to carve out the new district from Ballari, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa remotely laid foundation stones for drinking water and irrigation projects that together are estimated at ₹ 242.35 crore on Thursday.

As per information provided by the administration, the projects — for lifting drinking water from the Tungabhadra river and supplying it to Papinayakanahalli and other villages and filling 22 tanks — would benefit many villages affected by mining in Vijayanagara constituency, represented by Forest Minister and Ballari in-charge B.S. Anand Singh.

“I had, when I came to Vijayanagara constituency for an election campaign, promised to implement these water projects shortly. Now, I have kept my words. The project covers filling 22 existing tanks and an additional two impounding tanks that are to be built. The government has put irrigation and drinking water projects on high priority. The all-round progress of the people is our motto. Even COVID-19 has not come in our way of taking up development projects,” Mr. Yediyurappa said, after remotely laying the foundation stones for the projects from Bengaluru.

In the programme organised at Hosapete, Mr. Anand Singh, Lok Sabha member from Ballari Y. Devendrappa, Hosapete Urban Development Authority Chairman Ashok Jeere, Additional Deputy Commissioner P.S. Manjunath and others were present.