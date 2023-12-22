CM lays foundation stone for Kidwai cancer center in Mysuru

December 22, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The public healthcare infrastructure in Mysuru is getting expanded with the foundation stone for the Peripheral Centre of Kidwai Memorial Cancer Institute - a long pending demand of the people of Mysuru - was laid here on Friday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone for the cancer centre at the PKTB Sanatorium campus on KRS Road here. Once completed, it will be another public healthcare facility on KRS Road which has become a healthcare hub with the establishment of centers like Sri Jayadeva Institute for Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, super speciality hospital, trauma care center and others.

On the occasion, Mr. Siddaramaiah inaugurated the ladies’ hostel of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI).

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the medical profession is a noble profession and it is one of the best professions for serving humanity. The poor people will always remember doctors if free and quality treatment was provided to them.

If the people say that the quality of service was good in Sri Jayadeva Institute, the same kind of treatment should also be made available in other government hospitals for the poor, he suggested.

He said the people in and around Mysuru used to travel to Bengaluru for heart-related treatments. The same is the case for people from the neighboring districts of Mysuru. “At that time, I decided to start the branch of Sri Jayadeva Institute in Mysuru and now the people are availing treatment in Mysuru itself.”

The Chief Minister also assured to establish Nephro-Urology Institute in Mysuru.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said doctors serving in government hospitals must have humanity. If doctors are kind, the poor people can ensure proper treatment in the government hospitals. The poor people rely on the government hospitals for treatment while the rich can avail treatment in any private hospitals of their choice, he stated.

While promising to provide all necessary facilities for improving the public healthcare infrastructure in Mysuru, the chief minister said Mysuru has been the choicest city for the retired persons to settle here and best healthcare options are the key factors for the people to decide on spending their retired life.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA K. Harish Gowda said nearly 10,000 people from Mysuru avail treatment at the Kidwai Institute in Bengaluru every month. With the setting up of the Kidwai centre in Mysuru, the treatment will be made available locally. The foundation stone for the facility has been laid and it will be ready in the next two years, he added.

He said a sum of ₹50 crores had been sanctioned for the first phase of the construction of the Kidwai branch in Mysuru. Initially, 100 beds facility will be constructed and a 5-acre plot has been allotted for the same.

He urged the CM to announce the Nephro-Urology Institute for Mysuru. for the benefit of kidney patients

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, MLAs Ravishankar, Anil Chikkamadu, former MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Kidwai Institute Director Lokesh, MMCRI Director K.R. Dakshayani, and others were present.

==eom==

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.