CM lays foundation stone for development projects, inaugurates new works in H.D. Kote

The backward taluk of H.D. Kote in Mysuru district has been rejuvenated with development works worth ₹443.64 crore in a bid to shore up the quality of life of the people in the rural hinterland.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated projects worth ₹37.72 crore on Tuesday and also laid the foundation stone for the remaining works worth ₹406.02 crore.

Multi-village drinking water projects

A major scheme that will provide relief to the people is the implementation of three multi-village drinking water projects at a cumulative cost of ₹216.62 crore for which the foundation stone was laid by the Chief Minister. The project is being implemented by Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department.

The cost of the first such scheme is ₹101.73 crore and will cover 116 villages coming under Annuru, Antarasanthe, Bheemanahalli, Chakkodanahalli, Hirehalli, Hosaholalu, N.Belthur, Naganahalli, Nooralakuppe, Padukote Kaval and Saave gram panchayat limits. There are 17,579 families living in the 116 villages and the permanent water supply scheme will ensure minimum of 6 MLD of water.

In the second such project, 48 villages in Alanahalli, Kyatanahalli, Bajegowdanahalli, B.B.Sargur, Hampapura and Hommaragalli Gram Panchayats will be covered and the cost of the project has been pegged at ₹65.07 crore. It will ensure drinking water for 10,390 families.

The third multi-village drinking water scheme is being implemented at a cost of ₹49.82 crore and will benefit 8,616 families in 56 villages of B. Matakere, Hadanuru, Kotthegala, M.C.Talalu and Manganahalli Gram Panchayat limits.

Foundation stone was also laid for projects worth ₹7.5 crore under the Department of Minor Irrigation and Ground Water Development and works worth ₹47 crore pertaining to rural road development are to be taken up.

Elephant-proof rail barricade project

The elephant-proof rail barricade project covering 28.123 km will cost ₹48.97 crore. This is a measure to reduce human-elephant conflict in the taluk. The project will cover 4.6 km in Hediyala, 10.10 km in Moleyuru, and 4 km in Nugu range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Elephant proof rail barricading will also be taken up over a distance of 4.08 km in Metikuppe and 5.34 km in Veeranahosahalli range in Nagarahole. It is being implemented by the Ministry of Forests, Ecology and Environment.

Foundation stones were also laid for various works of the Departments of Higher Education, Women and Child Development, Social Welfare, Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd, Agriculture and Minorities among others.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also inaugurated a bridge across Kapila river near Itna village in Saragur taluk that was completed at a cost of ₹23 crore. This will provide direct connectivity from H.D. Kote to Chikkadevamma Betta.

A laboratory for a primary health centre in H.D. Kote, new classrooms for a few schools in the taluk, and new anganwadi centres were among projects that were inaugurated.

