CM launches work on lift irrigation project to provide water to most of Athani taluk

March 06, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone for the Kottalagi Ammajeshwari Lift Irrigation Project in Athani on Wednesday.

He said that the project has the potential to irrigate over 95% of the land area in Athani taluk, i.e., around 50,000 acres of land, and change the fortunes of the rain-scarce taluk.

He said that such projects will benefit the people in two ways. “First, it will irrigate rain-fed land and make them more productive. Secondly, just as in the case of such projects in Kolar-Chikkaballapura districts, the water table will be replenished as water from the project will be used to fill lakes in the area,’‘ the Chief Minister said.

“The Congress has been keeping its promises made to the people, while the BJP has not. “We made a promise to senior leader Laxman Savadi about irrigating his taluk. We have fulfilled our promise by sanctioning a mega lift irrigation project worth ₹1,500 crore,” he said.

“The project was stalled for a long time. It now aims at lifting 2.903 tmcft water from the left bank of the Krishna and channel it through distributaries to irrigate agricultural fields,” he said.

“Let us not forget that this is a project of the Congress government where we have proven that we have kept our word. I urge the people to contrast this with the BJP that has been constantly lying about devolution of taxes and the failure to fund irrigation projects in the State,” he said.

He complained that the Union government and the previous BJP governments in the State did not show any interest in any irrigation project. “The Centre has not been cooperating with us even a little bit on important projects like the Upper Krishna, Mahadayi, Upper Bhadra or Mekedatu. The BJP MPs, including those elected from Belagavi district, never raised their voices in Parliament. Is this not a betrayal of the people’s trust by the BJP MPs?” he said.

“The Congress has supported the livelihood of the poor and increased their purchasing power. Is it wrong to do that? But the BJP leaders are opposing such welfare projects and guarantee schemes. This only means that the BJP is insulting the four-and-a-half crore beneficiaries of various schemes. The people of the State should not forgive those who insult them,” he said.

“The BJP MPs did not act in the interest of the State. It means that they have not respected the mandate. You ask yourselves who has betrayed you, the Congress or the BJP?” he said.

The Chief Minister and other leaders hailed the contribution of Athani MLA Laxman Savadi for pursuing the lift irrigation project with the government.

Deputy Chief Minister and Irrigation Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that Mr. Savadi’s relentless follow-up of the project with various departments led to the culmination of the project. He assured the people of completing work without cost or time overruns.

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said that the dream of thousands of farmers in Athani has come true with the project.

Ministers M.B. Patil and Lakshmi Hebbalkar, MLC Channaraj Hattiholi, MLAs Mahendra Tammanvar and Ashok M. Pattan, the former MLA Anjali Nimbalkar and others were present.

