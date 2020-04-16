CM launches mobile testing booth for COVID-19

In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday launched a mobile COVID-19 testing booth in Bengaluru and said the city will have its own mobile booths very soon for testing the people having symptoms of the disease.
He launched a booth at this home office “Krishna” and said such booths would start functioning in all wards of the city to collect throat swab samples of persons suspected with the virus.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP P.C. Mohan were present on the occasion.
