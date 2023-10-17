ADVERTISEMENT

CM launches emblem of Karnataka Sambrama-50 to mark golden jubilee of renaming State

October 17, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former chief minister late D. Devaraj Urs is credited with renaming Mysore State as Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (4th from left) unveiled the emblem of Karnataka Sambrama-50 to mark the golden jubilee of renaming the Mysore State as Karnataka on November 1, 1973, in Bengaluru on October 17, 2023.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unveiled the emblem of Karnataka Sambrama-50 to mark the golden jubilee of renaming the Mysore State as Karnataka on November 1, 1973.

Former chief minister late D. Devaraj Urs is credited with renaming Mysore State as Karnataka. With the inclusion of the districts from erstwhile Nizam’s Hyderabad State and Bombay presidency, many people, including politicians, then felt the need to change the State’s name since districts from Mysuru region were just a part of the State. In a ceremony conducted under the leadership of Devaraj Urs, the new name was announced.

The Department of Kannada and Culture had organised a programme to launch the emblem of Karnataka Sambrama-50 at the Banquet hall of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on October 17, 2023.

The Department of Kannada and Culture had organised a programme to launch the emblem of Karnataka Sambrama-50 at the Banquet hall of Vidhana Soudha (State secretariat) on October 17.

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil were among those who attended the programme.

Karnataka government has decided to hold the Karnataka Rajyotsava on November 1 on a grand scale to mark the 50th year of renaming the State.

