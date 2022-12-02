CM launches development works worth ₹670 crore in Belagavi district

December 02, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched development works worth ₹670 crore in Belagavi district on Friday. The works include minor irrigation projects, roads, schools and other public buildings and power infrastructure.

Mr. Bommai said that he will provide funds for a project to build a wall along the banks of the Malaprabha to save villages from inundation, in the next budget. “Member of Legislative Assembly Mahadevappa Yadwad has been demanding this for a long time. I am happy to announce that it will be approved,” he said.

“Mr. Yadwad has succeeded in getting ₹2,900 crore in development grants for his constituency of Ramdurg which is unprecedented,’‘ the Chief Minister said. He also announced a project to provide drinking water to Ramdurg taluk at a cost of ₹430 crore and a minor irrigation project to fill 19 tanks in the taluk with Malaprabha waters.

He said that the Raitha Vidya Nidhi programme to provide scholarships to children of farmers will be extended to children of fishermen, farm workers and drivers. A sum of ₹600 crore will be spent on providing scholarships to over a million children.

He said that successive governments lacked the will to increase reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. “But we took the bold decision [to increase quota for these communities] as we want the entire society to flourish,” he said.