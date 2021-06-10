CM launches DBT mobile application for transfer of money

Bengaluru

10 June 2021 13:00 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday launched a DBT mobile application for transferring money under various welfare schemes through the Aadhaar-based Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) to beneficiaries.

The DBT system uses the Aadhaar number of the beneficiary as financial address instead of the bank account number, which was the practice earlier. The earlier practice led to corruption and benefit thefts. The new system would help crackdown on corruption and middlemen in the system, the Chief Minister said.

Relief amounts announced by the government for the people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are being credited using Aadhaar-based DBT, Mr. Yediyurappa said. The government had announced two packages (₹1,111.82 crore and ₹500 crore) for the people in the unorganised sector.

The government has developed a DBT mobile app for beneficiaries to track their payment status. In the last two years, ₹12,000 crore under 120 welfare schemes has been transferred to beneficiaries through the DBT platform in the State.

Additional Chief Secretary of Finance Department I.S.N. Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary of DPAR (e-governance) Rajiv Chawla, and other officials were present.