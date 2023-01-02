CM launches Booth Vijaya Abhiyan

January 02, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

Accusing the Congress of looking for profits always, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that Congress indulges in politics for power and currently it is only bothered about its survival but not people’s problem.

“The legislator here claims he brought Smart City project. It is a Centrally funded project. Smart City is a BJP project and Congress has not released a paise when it was in power. The Congress always looks at profiting and it is now a sinking ship. It is important to tell the people truth. While we indulge in politics for people, Congress does it for power,” the Chief Minister said here after launching the ‘Booth Vijaya Abhiyan’ here at Shivajinagar. “Because Congress was not for people’s welfare, voters have thrown them out of power,” he said.

He said: “If we win Shivajinagar constituency, BJP will definitely win 130 seats in the Assembly elections. BJP should win with a margin of over 13,000 votes.”

Urging the party workers to form booth-level committees, he said: “Every house should be visited four times to highlight the work done by the Union and State governments besides telling the voters failure of Congress. The fifth visit should be to seek votes.” He said that the booth-level committees should not only understand the problem of people, but try to find solutions to them.