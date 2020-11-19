CM lashes out at Ajit Pawar

Bengaluru

19 November 2020 09:38 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday lashed out at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for his remark that the Marathi-speaking regions of Karnataka should be included in Maharashtra and asked Mr. Pawar to not fan public sentiments. Reacting to Mr. Pawar’s statement, Mr. Yediyurappa said the Mahajan Commission Report is final. On formation of the Maratha Development Corporation, he said the controversy was unnecessary and pointed out that many Marathas had participated in the World Kannada conference.

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah hit out at the priorities of the government in a series of tweets. He sought to know how a government that claimed to have no money for social security schemes had enough to set up caste boards with an eye on the vote bank.

