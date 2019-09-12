H.D. Revanna alleged that Karnataka CM B.S.Yediyurappa is vindictive

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna, here on Thursday, alleged that Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa had been engaged in vindictive politics since the time he took charge.

Speaking at the annual general body meeting of Hassan Milk Union, Revanna, who is also chairman of the union, said within minutes after taking oath as the Chief Minister, Mr. Yediyurappa took the file of Karnataka Milk Federation and removed two directors. “He said he would not get into vindictive politics. But, in reality, he has been doing the same”, Mr. Revanna commented.

The ex-Minister said that if he wanted to become chairman of KMF, he could have occupied the post easily when H.D. Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister. “The post was vacant for over 14 months. I could have easily become the chairman by getting the stay vacated in the High Court.”

Coming down heavily on the Chief Minister, he said he knew how Mr. Yediyurappa came to power. He had seen many such persons in his career. “We know how to repair Mr. Yediyurappa. I have seen many people like him in the past.”

Regarding the proposal to set up a separate union for Chikkamagaluru, Mr. Revanna said, “I am not bothered about it.”

15cr. profit

The former Minister said Hassan Milk Union registered a profit of ₹ 15 crore in the last four months. The total profit in the financial year 2018-19 was ₹46 crore and of that ₹ 36 crore had been paid to the milk producers. “Hassan dairy is paying the highest amount to milk producers in the State,” he said.