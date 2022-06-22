CM is controlled by RSS, says HDK

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has got no freedom and he is being controlled by Keshava Krupa, the office of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said former Chief Minister H.D.Kumaraswamy in Hassan on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media, he said “Mr. Basavaraj Bommai is on remote control. I have sympathies for him. He has no freedom. He has to take orders from Keshava Krupa”.

Mr. Kumaraswamy commented that the turn of recent events suggested that attempts were being made to implement Manusmrithi in a phased manner. “The Opposition parties have to educate the people on these developments”, he said.

Referring to the expenses made towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State, Mr. Kumaraswamy said the government had spent over ₹32 crore for his visit. “With that money a gram panchayat could have been developed fully”, he added.