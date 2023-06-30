ADVERTISEMENT

CM invited to inaugurate three-day Youth Congress meet

June 30, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Youth Congress delegation has invited Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to inaugurate the national programme “Behtar Bharat Buniyadi” to be held next month by the National Youth Congress.

AICC joint secretary and youth Congress in charge, Krishna Alavaru, Youth Congress national president B.V. Srinivas and Rashtriya Yuva Congress general scretary, AICC member M.S Raksha Ramaiah met the Chief Minister and submitted a request.

The conference is being held in Bangalore for three days and it aims to take youth power in the country in the right direction through the youth group. Raksha Ramaiah said the conference being held as a prelude to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and senior party leaders and experts would guide the youth group on various issues.

