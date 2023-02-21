CM instructs Transport Dept. to roll out free bus pass for women from April 1

February 21, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed the Transport Department to roll out a free bus pass scheme for working women and girl students with effect from April 1.

The said that the new scheme will help women in becoming self-reliant. He also directed the Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) to introduce school buses in the coming academic year.

In his recent Budget, the Chief Minister announced a free bus pass scheme for working women in the organised sector and school buses for the benefit of the students. On Tuesday, he launched Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s new premier service “Ambari Utsav” at the Vidhana Soudha.

Mr. Bommai said that in each taluk, at least five school buses should be introduced. He assured that if more financial allocation is required, the State government is ready to provide the same.

Pay revision

On revision of salaries of the RTCs, the Chief Minister said that the State government will take a decision considering the financial situation and taking employees’ representatives into confidence. He added that in the time of pandemic, the State government reached out and helped the RTCs facing financial distress. Salary revision is pending since January 1, 2020.

“The State government had provided ₹4,600 crore to the corporations and recently additional ₹1,000 crore was provided. The State government is ready to provide necessary support, including tax concessions. The RTCs should strive to deliver better services, end pilferages, bring transparency in procurement and make operations profitable,” the Chief Minister said.

On the occasion, the joint working committee of the Road Transport Corporation Employees’ Union submitted a requisition on pay revision.

Ambari Utsav buses

On Tuesday, the KSRTC introduced another segment of premier services by inducting 15 “Ambari Utsav” buses. The new buses will be operated on intra-State routes such as Bengaluru to Mangaluru and inter-State routes such as Bengaluru-Hyderabad, Bengaluru-Panaji, Bengluru-Thiruvananthapuram and others. The buses are procured from Volvo.