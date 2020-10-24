CM inspects rain-affected areas

He announces relief of ₹25,000 for each house that was inundated

A day after heavy rains brought the city to its knees, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inspected various affected areas.

Accompanied by Revenue Minister R. Ashok, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Gaurav Gupta and Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, the Chief Minister announced a relief of ₹25,000 for each house that was inundated.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, directed the civic officials to identify the beneficiaries and begin distributing the compensation cheques immediately.

In Dattatreya Nagar alone, coming under Hosakerehalli ward, nearly 700 houses were inundated. It was during his inspection in Dattatreya Nagar that many residents demanded that he inspect the houses in the low-lying area that were flooded. Though Mr. Yediyurappa got off his car, he had to return as the crowd swelled.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Yediyurappa said that he had directed the BBMP officials to find a permanent solution to prevent flooding. He also said that all encroachments would be cleared and that the drive would be taken up soon.

Earlier in the day, he held a meeting with Mr. Ashok, Mr. Gupta and Mr. Prasad on measures taken up by the BBMP in the affected areas.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the highest rainfall of 109.5 mm was recorded at Kengeri. The other areas that received very heavy rainfall were Konankunte, Sarakki, Vidyapeeta, Kumaraswamy Layout, Bommanahalli, and Basavanagudi. While most parts of the city received light rainfall, a few areas including Koramangala, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Nagarbhavi, Agrahara Dasarahalli, Sampangiramanagar, Gottigere, Arakere, and Anjanapura, received moderate rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast more rains for the city and has issued a yellow alert.