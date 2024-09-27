Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates World Tourism Day celebration at palace

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday inaugurated the World Tourism Day celebrations on the premises of Mysuru Palace.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion, the Chief Minister flagged off the tourism day procession that comprised Dasara elephants, cultural and folk troupes, students studying courses on tourism and stakeholders of the tourism industry. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Tourism and Peace”, highlighting the role of tourism in fostering global peace.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Siddaramaiah extended his tourism day greetings to the participants, and those associated with the tourism sector in the State while recalling the history associated with the tourism day that was declared by the United Nations in 1980.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are celebrating tourism day every year since 1980. Today, it is being celebrated in Mysuru and across the State. I wish the participants who have gathered here for the occasion.”

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, Tanveer Sait and G.T. Deve Gowda, MLAs, other elected representatives, former Ministers, senior officials from the district, the Tourism Department, and representatives from the tourism industry were present.

The procession, which also had people dressed in ceremonial costumes, was taken out from the palace and till the Ayurveda College Circle to spread awareness on the day.

To build a brand name for Mysuru, the government last year launched the logo and the mascot for boosting Mysuru tourism, heritage value and support for the industry that largely hinges on the footfalls. At the Tourism Day event, the logo and mascot were highlighted, for tourism promotion. The mascot is a dhoti-clad elephant named Appu complete with Mysuru peta or headgear and the tagline for the logo is “Our Heritage Your Destination”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.