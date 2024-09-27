GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates World Tourism Day celebration at palace

Updated - September 27, 2024 08:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated World Tourism Day in front of Mysuru Palace where many folk artists participated, in Mysuru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated World Tourism Day in front of Mysuru Palace where many folk artists participated, in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday inaugurated the World Tourism Day celebrations on the premises of Mysuru Palace.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister flagged off the tourism day procession that comprised Dasara elephants, cultural and folk troupes, students studying courses on tourism and stakeholders of the tourism industry. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Tourism and Peace”, highlighting the role of tourism in fostering global peace.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Siddaramaiah extended his tourism day greetings to the participants, and those associated with the tourism sector in the State while recalling the history associated with the tourism day that was declared by the United Nations in 1980.

“We are celebrating tourism day every year since 1980. Today, it is being celebrated in Mysuru and across the State. I wish the participants who have gathered here for the occasion.”

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture K. Venkatesh, Tanveer Sait and G.T. Deve Gowda, MLAs, other elected representatives, former Ministers, senior officials from the district, the Tourism Department, and representatives from the tourism industry were present.

Dollu kunita artists performing during the procession flagged off on the occasion of World Tourism Day celebrations in Mysuru on Friday.

Dollu kunita artists performing during the procession flagged off on the occasion of World Tourism Day celebrations in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The procession, which also had people dressed in ceremonial costumes, was taken out from the palace and till the Ayurveda College Circle to spread awareness on the day.

To build a brand name for Mysuru, the government last year launched the logo and the mascot for boosting Mysuru tourism, heritage value and support for the industry that largely hinges on the footfalls. At the Tourism Day event, the logo and mascot were highlighted, for tourism promotion. The mascot is a dhoti-clad elephant named Appu complete with Mysuru peta or headgear and the tagline for the logo is “Our Heritage Your Destination”.

Published - September 27, 2024 07:58 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / tourism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.