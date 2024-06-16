ADVERTISEMENT

CM inaugurates temple dedicated to freedom fighter and spiritual leader

Published - June 16, 2024 10:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurating the newly installed Kittur Rani Chennamma statue at Inchageri village, Chadchan taluk, Vijayapura district, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated a newly built temple for Sri Madhavananda Prabhu, freedom fighter and spiritual leader, in Inchageri village near Chadchan of Vijayapura district on Sunday.

He also participated in the 44th death anniversary of Sri Madhavananda Prabhu who fought for Independence and unification of Karnataka and the Kala Sarohana programme.

He described him as an ideal freedom fighter who fought caste-based discrimination and upheld multi-cultural ethos and pluralism in society.

“He and other such leaders should be remembered for this,” the Chief Minister said. He said that “caste system can be eradicated through inter-caste and inter-religious marriages, as some of our reformers believed.”

“The British were able to rule India using the Varna and caste system in India and the internal fissures in the 560 princely states. Due to the caste system, Shudras in India had to produce and not consume. They did not have the right and freedom to enjoy what they produced,” he said.

“That is why, most of our freedom fighters, like Sri Madhavananda Swami, fought against inequality in society. What spiritual leaders like Basaveshwara and other Sharanas preached in the 12th century, Sri Madhavananda Swami practised in the 20th century,” the Chief Minister said.

Sri Avadhuta Siddha Maharaj, Sri Somalingeshwar Swami, Sri Sanganabasaveshwara Swamiji, Sri Revanasiddeswara Maharaj, Mahanta Prabhu Mahaswamy of Shegunashi, Ministers M.B. Patil, Sivananda Patil, R.B. Thimmapur, Guarantee Implementation Committee chairman H.M. Revanna, MLAs and MLCs, including Prakash Rathod, attended the programme.

Earlier, Mr. Siddaramaiah laid wreaths at the statues of Krantiveer Sangolli Rayanna and Rani Channamma.

