CM inaugurates Rachaiah Memorial Bhavan in Chamarajanagar

Published - August 10, 2024 08:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recalled former Governor B. Rachaiah’s contributions to the society while inaugurating the B. Rachaiah Memorial Bhavan in Aluru village of Chamarajanagar district on Saturday.

He paid glowing tributes to the late Governor for working for the welfare of the poor.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said Mr. Rachaiah was a very influential member of the Ministry headed by late Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde.

He recalled the role played by Mr. Rachaiah and Mr. Hegde in appointing him as the Chairperson of the Kannada Watchdog Committee and later as a Minister. “Had I not become a Minister then, I would not have become a Chief Minister today,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also advised Mr. Rachaiah’s son A.R. Krishnamurthy, who is also the MLA representing Kollegal assembly constituency, to tread upon the path shown by father.

The Chief Minister also assured to consider Mr. Krishnamurthy’s request to the State government for government support to establish an IAS-IPS training centre at the B. Rachaiah Memorial Bhavan established jointly by the Chamarajanagar district administration and Social Welfare Department.

Chamarajanagar MLA C. Puttarangashetty, Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district K. Venkatesh, Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, Law Minister H.K. Patil, MP Sunil Bose and MLAs Ganesh Prasad and M.R. Manjunath were also present on the occasion.

