CM inaugurates Police Health Centre in Mysuru

March 02, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Police Health Centre that caters to the healthcare needs of the police officers and personnel was inaugurated at Jalapuri here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait, MLA K. Harish Gowda, and senior police officials, inaugurated the facility which has been developed at a cost of ₹2 crore.

In the building where the police health centre has come up, a guest house for the police personnel was located and it has been now developed into a healthcare facility with six beds and other facilities.

The health centre is equipped with two medical officers, pharmacist, minor operation theatre, junior health assistants, and laboratory. Physiotherapy services were also available.

The annual medical check-up of police personnel that was done in private hospitals can now be carried out in the new facility.

Regional Commissioner Prakash, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, and others were present.

