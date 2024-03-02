GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM inaugurates Police Health Centre in Mysuru

March 02, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Police Health Centre at Jalapuri in Mysuru on Saturday. Tanveer Sait and K. Harish Gowda, MLAs, and senior police officers were present.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Police Health Centre at Jalapuri in Mysuru on Saturday. Tanveer Sait and K. Harish Gowda, MLAs, and senior police officers were present. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Police Health Centre that caters to the healthcare needs of the police officers and personnel was inaugurated at Jalapuri here on Saturday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait, MLA K. Harish Gowda, and senior police officials, inaugurated the facility which has been developed at a cost of ₹2 crore.

In the building where the police health centre has come up, a guest house for the police personnel was located and it has been now developed into a healthcare facility with six beds and other facilities.

The health centre is equipped with two medical officers, pharmacist, minor operation theatre, junior health assistants, and laboratory. Physiotherapy services were also available.

The annual medical check-up of police personnel that was done in private hospitals can now be carried out in the new facility.

Regional Commissioner Prakash, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.