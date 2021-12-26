CM inaugurates oxygen plant

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated an oxygen generator plant at JSS Hospital in the city on Sunday.

The plant has been installed in anticipation of a third wave of the pandemic and has now been commissioned. The authorities said the two VSA Oxygen Generator Plant produces 1,000 litres of oxygen per minute and will be able to ensure oxygen supply to an additional 300 beds.

This has also increased the number of oxygenated beds to 1,060. The new facility is in tune with the government’s directives to hospitals to prepare for a surge in the pandemic. With the new facility the authorities said they are confident of handling any exponential increase in cases of Omicron or Delmicron.

Audiometry app

The Chief Minister also released an Android app JSS Shravana Mitra. This was developed by the JSS hospital’s ENT department in collaboration with the Department of Electronics and Communication, JSS Science and Technology Uniersity. The JSS Shravan Mitra is an audiometry app and helps in hearing test.

The authorities said conventionally hearing is tested using an expensive auditometry equipment in sound-proof rooms of hospitals. But the new app can be used as a pre-diagnostic tool using one’s smartphone by the general public, doctors, healthcare workers etc and those at high risk of developing hearing loss. If the results show hearing loss, the app will advise the users to consult the doctors for further evaluation, said the authorities. The results are interpreted as per the WHO norms and the language options available are English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt; Health and Family Welfare Minister K. Sudhakar; Nagendra, Tanvir Sait, and S.A.Ramdas, MLAs; Pratap Simha, MP; and staff of JSS Hospital were among those present.